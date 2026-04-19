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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with cute pic

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Deepika posted a picture of daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test kit that had two pink lines indicating pregnancy.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 06:11 IST
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