<p>Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents again.</p><p>Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Deepika posted a picture of daughter Dua holding a pregnancy testing kit that had two pink lines indicating pregnancy.</p><p>Instead of posting long captions, Deepika kept the news simple and only added evil eyes emojis.</p><p>Soon after the announcement was made the post went quickly viral with fans and celebrities blessing the couple with their best wishes.</p><p>Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and singer Armaan Malik were among the few celebrities who made sure to congratulate the couple for their little bundle of joy by dropping red hearts in the comment section.</p>.Deepika Padukone responds to speculation over 'Dhurandhar' silence.<p>Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 and had welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024. Later that year, they revealed their daughter's name, Dua Padukone Singh, which means "prayer". </p><p>All this while, the celebrity couple had kept their daughter away from the limelight. It was only in October last year that the couple revealed their daughter's face.</p><p>Now, with the announcement of a second baby, the couple looks excited to welcome another member in their super cute family of three.</p><p>On the professional front, Ranveer is still basking in the success of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge </em>as the film franchise has crossed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aditya-dhars-dhurandhar-scripts-history-becomes-first-indian-film-series-to-cross-rs-3000-crore-3968306">Rs 3000 crore</a> globally.<em> </em></p><p>Deepika, on the other hand, is all set to star in Allu Arjun and Atlee's high-budget action entertainer <em>Raaka. </em>The striking poster of the film, featuring Allu Arjun in a brand new avatar with a furry and sharp claw, was released recently revealing the title of the film. According to reports, the film will release in 2027.</p>