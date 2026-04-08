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Deepika Padukone responds to speculation over 'Dhurandhar' silence

The movie also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, among others.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh

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