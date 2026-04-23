<p>Mumbai: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepika-padukone">Deepika Padukone</a> continues to be a part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a>-led action movie <em>Raaka</em> and rumours suggesting that she may be dropped or her role is being chopped are "completely baseless", project insiders said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, last week announced that they are expecting their second child. The announcement led to speculation in the industry and on social media that Deepika's role in the Atlee-directorial will be cut short or she might be replaced.</p>.<p>Dismissing such stories, project insiders stressed that the 40-year-old actor is very much a part of <em>Raaka</em> and its shoot is progressing steadily across its planned schedules.</p>.Allu Arjun likely to shift to Mumbai for 'Raaka's' long and intense shoot.<p>"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in <em>Raaka</em>, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set," an insider said.</p>.<p>They further said that the production remains tightly aligned with its timeline, ensuring smooth coordination across departments.</p>.<p>The film, which is backed by Sun Pictures, marks the maiden collaboration between Deepika and Arjun, the star of the blockbuster <em>Pushpa</em> franchise.</p>.<p>It also reunites Deepika with Atlee, the director of her 2023 movie 'Jawan', in which she starred alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.</p>.<p>The title of the film was announced on April 8, on Arjun's 44th birthday, along with the release of the actor's first look poster. Actor Mrunal Thakur also stars in the film.</p>.<p>Besides <em>Raaka</em>, Deepika is set to feature alongside Shah Rukh in <em>King</em>, directed by Siddharth Anand and set to be released in theatres in December. </p>