Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Deepika Padukone very much part of Atlee-Allu Arjun's 'Raaka', say project insiders

An inside said, 'Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.'
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 10:09 IST
Deepika Padukoneallu arjunatleeEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us