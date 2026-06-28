'Definitely going to happen': Y Gee Mahendran on nephew Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran marriage rumours

<p>It looks like the rumours were true after all. What started as internet gossip is officially happening. Hit music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kavya Maran are seeing each other and are all set to tie the knot. While fans have been speculating about this for months, the real confirmation came from a close family member. During a candid chat with Kutty Padmini for KPTV, Anirudh’s uncle, veteran actor Y. Gee. Mahendran, let the cat out of the bag. </p><p>Mahendran praised Anirudh's nature, calling him a "very soft and grounded boy", and extended his advance congratulations. “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding.”</p>.<p>Asked by the host to clarify if the news was just gossip, he confirmed, “Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”</p><p>Mahendran spoke highly of the pair and said that she is far from ordinary. She has what it takes to manage such a massive team and clearly inherited her father’s sharp business traits. He suggested that the duo should team up for a music-related business.</p>.Musician Anirudh Ravichander, Sun TV Heiress Kavya Maran enjoy a stroll in NY streets, spark dating rumours.<p>For well over a year, there has been a buzz across social media platforms regarding Anirudh and Kavya Maran’s relationship. While Anirudh had previously laughed off the reports on social media, a formal confirmation from within the inner family circle has finally set the record straight.</p><p>While an exact date isn't locked in, word on the street is we can expect a winter wedding this November or December.</p><p>Buzz suggests that the couple are headed for a destination wedding in Spain, followed by a grand reception in Chennai. However, both families are keeping their plans highly confidential, and official details regarding the date, venue and timeline are still tightly under wraps.</p>