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'Definitely going to happen': Y Gee Mahendran on nephew Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran marriage rumours

While an exact date isn't locked in, word on the street is we can expect a winter wedding this November or December.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:04 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingAnirudh RavichanderFilmyzilla

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