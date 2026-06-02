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Delhi High Court orders immediate removal of pornographic content using Naga Chaitanya's identity

After going through the pleadings and evidence, the court found plenty of merit in the actor's request and granted him the immediate protection he asked for.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:58 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaDelhi High CourtArtificial IntelligenceTrendingnaga chaitanyaFilmyzilla

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