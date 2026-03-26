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'Deliberate' act to 'create mischief': Aditya Dhar clarifies images of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing turban fabricated

Aditya Dhar has cleared the air and said that the images are are "completely untrue" and fabricated to create mischief.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsEntertainment Newsbox officebollywoodRanveer SinghControversyTrending NowAditya Dhar

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