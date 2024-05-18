Delightful ‘middle cinema’ by women directors

This is about the post-colonial obsession of Indians with English. This film has an unassuming protagonist named Sashi, beautifully portrayed by Sridevi. Sashi is a housewife gifted with cooking skills, but her family looks down upon her, treating her like a domestic help. The family dynamics is subtly documented; for instance, her husband, played by Adil Hussain, thinks he is complimenting her when he says she is born to make laddoos. However, it is also a comment that invisibilises her within the family. When she travels to New York for her niece’s wedding, she faces cultural shock and humiliation, and realises that her lack of English-speaking skills is holding her back. The film shows how she slowly transforms into a confident woman, navigating the streets of Manhattan. Sridevi came back to the big screen after 15 years with this film, and owned it. It has good music and a plot that keeps everyone hooked.