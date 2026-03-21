<p>Actor and director Rakesh Roshan is the latest cinema personality to praise director Aditya Dhar for <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>. The <em>Krish</em> maker took to social media and said "a new era in filmmaking" has started with "Dhurandhar" films.</p><p>Roshan revealed that he recently saw <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the much-anticipated sequel of Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama. With Ranveer Singh leading the cast, the film premiered on Thursday and collected over Rs 240 crore on its first day at the box office.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' | Party agenda brazenly packaged as nationalism.<p>Taking to his Instagram handle, Roshan said Dhar has delivered the film, which was "beyond expectations".</p><p>"I just watched ADITYA DHAR'S HISTORIC 'DHURANDHAR', and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made 'Dhurandhar'. He has started a new era in filmmaking!,"said Rakesh Roshan.</p>.<p>"This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much-needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and @adityadharfilms has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya," he concluded.</p>.Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection: Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama opens at Rs 240 crore globally.<p>The film, which navigates a dark narrative involving a complex terror network, features a powerhouse ensemble including Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The first part also featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.</p>.Film fraternity unites to celebrate the release of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p>Earlier, filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli lauded Dhurandhar and director Aditya Dhar for his visionary approach. RGV described the film as a “verdict” on today’s cinema, saying it “cuts off the head” of movies that favour flashy visuals over story. Rajamouli, meanwhile, praised it as a “masterclass.”</p>.<p>The sequel to <em>Dhurandhar</em> follows Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, as he rises in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his earlier life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who evolves into a skilled covert operative.</p>