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'Delivered beyond expectations': Rakesh Roshan hails Aditya Dhar for 'Dhurandhar'

The Krish maker took to social media and said "a new era in filmmaking" has started with "Dhurandhar" films.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 07:47 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingAditya DharRakesh RoshanFilmyzilla

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