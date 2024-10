Despite Mahatma Gandhi's disdain for cinema, it has loved him unconditionally

Gandhi, whose 155th birth anniversary was observed on Wednesday, had watched just one Hindi film in his life -- Vijay Bhatt's Ram Rajya in the 1940s. The movie was based on Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, according to the 2020 book Mahatma Gandhi in Cinema by Narendra Kaushik.