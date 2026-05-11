DH Interview | 'Even the bigger actors get typecast': Gautam Rode says he is always conscious of roles he picks

Gautam Rode, who is playing hotelier Vikram Saluja in Season 4 of the hit series 'Undekhi', alongside Harsh Chhaya and Varun Badola, breaks down his multi-layered character, while also reflecting on his time when he started as an actor and things that he would have done differently now. He also opens up how big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, too, get typecast in the industry.