DH Interview | 'Even the bigger actors get typecast': Gautam Rode says he is always conscious of roles he picks

Your character Vikram Saluja in Undekhi Season 4 is getting positive attention. Since it's a relatively different character than what you would normally play, were there any apprehensions before taking up the role?
There were no apprehensions. As actors, we thrive for playing different characters because with them comes our learning. Unless we learn, we won't be able to move forward in life. When the project came to me, two thoughts flashed my mind. One, Undekhi is a hit franchise. Two, I have never done a character like this before. So, there were no two thoughts about it.
You have mentioned that your character is stuck in chaos rather than chasing revenge. If given a chance, would you have done anything differently?
As actors, we just follow the writer, the creators and the director. They give us the raw material, and accordingly, we prepare and cook it. That's our job as actors.
Credit: Instagram
Can you share some nuances of your character Vikram Saluja?
It's a complex and layered character. There is a black character, then there's white and then there's a grey character. But Vikram is a mixture of all, something in between black, white and grey. And as the episodes will proceed, you'll come to know what I'm talking about. Moreover, my character is not completely revealed in the four episodes that are released till now. It is only after the fifth episode that people will get to see what Vikram Saluja's real game is and why is he keeping quiet amid all the chaos. The layers of this character will peel one by one in the following episodes to come.
When you play such a multi-layered characters, are there any challenges that you face?
No, it's an actor's job to play complex characters. There's no struggle or challenge as such.
You have mentioned that one of the scenes in the show reminded you of your daughter Radhya. So, being a girl dad have you become more conscious of the projects that you do now?
I was always conscious. It's nothing to do with fatherhood since as an actor, I'm very aware of what I want to do. I don't pick up things for the sake of it, or those that I will get mileage or a lot of money from. I'm careful while picking my roles. Having said that, at the same time, I also love to experiment with characters because if you keep on doing the same kind of roles, people will believe that you are only fit for those kind of roles.
Credit: Instagram
Were you ever typecast?
Honestly, everyone gets typecast, even the bigger actors do. If people accept you in one role, it automatically leads to a similar role and the cycle goes on. Take for example, Shah Rukh Khan majorly does romantic films and people love to see him in that. Now, he has experimented in action films and people have accepted it, too. So, ones has to have that courage to experiment as an actor.
Since you have mentioned that your projects are a conscious decision, is there a checklist that you follow?
No. There's no checklist as such. If a project appeals to me, I take it up. The only thing I am careful about is the character. I try not to repeat characters but sometimes you do get similar roles and one can't escape. But I was lucky enough to get different characters and shows like Saraswatichandra, Mahakumbh and Suryaputra Karna. All those characters were different — Saras was a chocolate boy, in Mahakumbh, I played a rugged character and Karna was a mythological character. And now recently, I have also played a gay character in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2.
I was skeptical to play a gay character, at first. But when I read the scenes and the script of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, all my apprehensions went away. There's no disrespect or unnecessary humour directed towards the character.Gautam Rode
Did you face any resistance from friends or family for playing a gay character?
I was a little skeptical to play a gay character, at first. But when I read the scenes and the script, all my apprehensions went away. There's no disrespect or unnecessary humour directed towards the character. The way the team have dealt with the character is interesting. A lot of people were surprised that I'm playing such a character. But it's a human character by the end of it. Also, I don't ask a lot of people before taking up any project. My family and wife, Pankhuri, who is also an actor, were supportive of my decision.
Gautam Rode with his wife and actor Pankhuri Awasthy
Credit: Instagram
In the initial years of your career, you did have a chocolate boy image. Did you end up losing on any roles because of it?
No. In TV, one show runs for years. Luckily for me, I have got the chance to play different characters in my career.
Do you think if your hit show Saraswatichandra would have aired now on OTT, it would have brought you a greater fame?
Every project has its destiny. Back then, people used to get attached to the characters because they were seeing those characters every day on screen. If the show was released on OTT today, it would have been an eight-episode series. Then, for the second season, they would have waited about eight to 10 months. Hence, the attachment fades away. There are certain shows on OTT like Panchayat, The Family Man and Delhi Crime, that have repeat audience but it doesn't stand true with every OTT show. Shows come and go, and nobody remembers them. With Saras, a good thing that happened was it was not only received well in India, but abroad as well, especially UK. It was the number one Asian show in the UK. It was a different high.
If you would have started your career now, what's the one thing that you would have done different?
I would have been very good now. (laughs) When, I started, I was an amateur because I never wanted to become an actor and I accidentally became one. I never did theater, or got enrolled in NSD or any other film course. Whatever I've learned, I've learned on the sets. Now, when I see my earlier work, I laugh thinking how bas I was. So now with experience, time and learning, I know, I will not do a bad job at least.
Is there a blunder that you have made in your career?
There's no blunder as such but there's an anecdote that I would like to share. When I was shooting for Star Plus' Baba Bahoo Aur Baby, I got stuck one day while performing. There was a 14-line monologue that I had deliver and I was getting stuck at the third or fourth line, again and again. I did about eight to 10 takes and was still stuck. The fear of getting stuck was taking over me and I was unable to deliver the lines. Deven Bhojani was directing that episode. And instead of getting furious, he reacted calmly. He told me to relax and assured me if things don't go well, he would change the script for me. His words gave me confidence and I was able to pull off that scene.
What will you choose - an alpha man or a chocolate boy?
I would love to play an alpha man.
What is there in the pipeline?
I am doing Amazon Prime Video's Storm, which is produced by Hrithik Roshan. I will be seen in a clean-shaven and short hair look.