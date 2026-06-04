DH Interview | 'I can't be living for likes and followers': Dolly Singh

You have been in content creation space for over a decade and you are the only Indian creator to have won Instagram's Golden Ring Award. How would you describe your journey - bittersweet or greatly rewarding?
It's been an ocean with waves. It keeps going up and down. To me, content creation happened unexpectedly, and it started with comedy. It was like a miracle that happened on its own. It has had the bitter and the sweet. It's been challenging but a fun journey. And in the process, I've discovered a lot of things about myself making content, things I didn't even know existed.
Credit: Instagram/Dolly Singh
You are one of the few who pioneered microdramas, especially on Instagram, in India. In a format where you have less than three seconds to keep or lose the audience, how do you prepare the hook or add the flavour in content?
Of course, we have the hook and the cliffhanger that keeps going on to maintain that attention span problem, and to make sure people come back. But, the hero is always the story. If your story is strong enough and the characters are convincing, lovable, or at least, intriguing enough, people will come back. That said, we still, obviously, for the sake of algorithm, play with the hook and the cliffhanger. And it is fun to that on because as a writer, it gives me the challenge to think keeping in mind what can make the audience stay and get intrigued. Initially, I've had my reservations against it and I never liked this formula that we need to apply. But now I have to play by these rules, and try to look at the positive side of it.
You have given some memorable characters like the South Delhi Aunty, Raju Ki Mummy and Guddu Bhabhi. Did success ever trap you inside the characters that made you famous?
Yes, it did. Comedy happened to me by accident. I never thought I was a funny person. But I did all these funny characters and people started knowing me from comedy. And while comedy travels well and is universal, a part of me always wanted to also do other things. So, when I tried making a different set of videos, the audience, initially, didn't like and support it. That was a period where I just felt confused. I didn't know what to do because, from the inside I wanted to do so many things, but the audience wasn't taking it well. I did give up and I was going back to those funny characters. But then when I would do those characters again, they also wouldn't work because I didn't enjoy making them. I had grown out of them. It was then I decided to just turn a blind eye towards my audience for a bit and just keep doing what I liked. That's what worked for me. I learned the hard way that you just can't have that set of 100 people follow you forever. The audience is changing, their taste is changing and hence, we have to change, too.
Credit: Special Arrangement/Dolly Singh
The content creation space is all about the views, likes, shares and comments. How do you keep your head clear when you have numbers that define your success?
First of all, I never thought of giving up. The joy in it was too much to take over the sad or even the bitter parts of it. There were obviously phases where things weren't working and I was not getting the views. Fortunately, throughout the journey my partner, my friends and my therapist have helped me keep my head clear. The constant reminder that online life is not everything. As much as it is my career, but I can't be living for likes and followers. That's not what life is. And after 30 also, you have this sudden, realisation that life is a lot bigger.
Do you think influencers in India are respected or are they just commercially successful?
We are respected. Calling it disrespect might be too much. We are paid well. But there is a lack of understanding when it comes to creators. People, especially brands, don't take the creative work seriously. Technology is always worshipped but creative work is dismissed. Take for example, initially we used to get 10 to 15 days to work on a video. Now, we have to deliver the video in just two days. These short deadline limit your possibilities of what you could have done. That's where a lack of understanding is.
Credit: Instagram/Dolly Singh
When creators become celebrities, what do they lose?
There is a possibility to lose a lot of your authenticity, and even creativity. And I am hoping I've not let that happen to me. That's what the goal is to just constantly keep reminding yourself that this is not real. This is a part of life, and I appreciate it, and I love the people who follow me and, but at the same time, I never forget that there is life beyond that.
I have drawn the line where I feel if this doesn't concern them, it has nothing to do with them knowing it. I assume that the people who follow me are mature enough to realise that they don't need to see everything of my life. That's not an expectation to have. And if that's an expectation they are keeping, they can leave.Dolly Singh
Content creation is about putting your personality on the internet. Where do you draw the line when it comes to sharing your life on the internet?
When I was new on the internet, I would share a lot of personal details. But the internet has become a darker place. And I've taken a step back from sharing everything that goes on in my life. I have realised I don't need to share 100 percent of myself on the internet to make it work. I have drawn the line where I feel if this doesn't concern them, it has nothing to do with them knowing it. I assume that the people who follow me are mature enough to realise that they don't need to see everything of my life. That's not an expectation to have. And if that's an expectation they are keeping, they can leave. One of my goals is to not have a large number of followers but sensible, emotional and sensitive followers who have brains of their own and don't make random judgments.
Is there something that women creators are expected to tolerate that men simply aren't?
Everything that a woman faces offline, they have to face online as well. As a woman, even if you comment on someone's reel, you get something from the men or from misogynistic women, if you're making sense. When you make content on social issues that concern women or men in general, you have to know that some men will come and start abusing or threatening you out of nowhere. And we are aware of that and we have to work around it and just move on. When you go to male creators' pages, you'll see men kind of worshiping them and it's a nice space, even if it might be a little crass. But as a female, you are subjected to a different kind of treatment.
I remember I once commented on some big male creator's profile. I had simply said "congratulations, happy for you". And I saw this barrage of comments from men who were just taking my case for no reason, just because I was a female. The bigger problem is that these male creators don't teach their audience any of this. They need to tell their audience that this is not the way to behave and maybe simply block such people. But the problem is that these male creators see such people as numbers. They'll not block these 20 people because they don't want these 20 to tell the other lot of 20 poeple to unfollow them. So that is what my biggest problem with the male and female creator ecosystem is. The males enjoy this weird privilege, while most of the females actually suffer.