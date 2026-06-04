DH Interview | 'I can't be living for likes and followers': Dolly Singh

Everything that a woman faces offline, they have to face online as well. As a woman, even if you comment on someone's reel, you get something from the men or from misogynistic women, if you're making sense. When you make content on social issues that concern women or men in general, you have to know that some men will come and start abusing or threatening you out of nowhere. And we are aware of that and we have to work around it and just move on. When you go to male creators' pages, you'll see men kind of worshiping them and it's a nice space, even if it might be a little crass. But as a female, you are subjected to a different kind of treatment.

I remember I once commented on some big male creator's profile. I had simply said "congratulations, happy for you". And I saw this barrage of comments from men who were just taking my case for no reason, just because I was a female. The bigger problem is that these male creators don't teach their audience any of this. They need to tell their audience that this is not the way to behave and maybe simply block such people. But the problem is that these male creators see such people as numbers. They'll not block these 20 people because they don't want these 20 to tell the other lot of 20 poeple to unfollow them. So that is what my biggest problem with the male and female creator ecosystem is. The males enjoy this weird privilege, while most of the females actually suffer.