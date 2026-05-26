After Mirzapur, everyone thought that I am like Munna Tripathi in real life. And this image was build up even after they knew that I have played Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Omi in Chashme Baddoor. But that's the power of cinema. There are instances where I've seen big brawly men of six-and-a-half-foot come for a picture and tremble while standing with me. It's so weird to see that people actually perceive me like that. It just amazes me how and what cinema can do to change the perception of people. Also, with Munna, what happened is somewhere the line got blurred between fact and fiction. People know that it's me, Divyenndu, but they really want to believe that I'm Munna as well. For them, it's like a constant glitch in my personality.