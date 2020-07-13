DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev and the Immortal Writers' Centre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 08:36 ist
Amish Tripathi.

In this episode, The man behind the Shiva trilogy and Ramchandra series, Amish talks to Rashmi Vasudeva,  Assistant Editor (Features) Deccan Herald, about his new book Suheldev and "Immortal Writers' Centre".

 

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

amish
Books
DH Podcast

