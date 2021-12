An interaction with Raj B Shetty, director of the Kannada film 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' making waves countrywide.

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this episode of DH Radio, Vivek Mysore speaks to Raj B Shetty, director of 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana', the Kannada film that is making waves across the country.

Listen in.