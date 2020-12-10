DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week- 'A Burning' by Megha Majumdar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 07:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss our reads of the week that are "A Burning" by Megha Majumdar and the issue of representation of India in literature.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Read of the Week, where we open troves of artefact which is defined by the words and worlds they lock-in. Who knows this trove can be your read of the week. I'm Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani, my colleague. Hi, sir. Welcome to Read of the Week.

L Subramani: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.

Ahmed: Shall we open the trove?

Subramani: Yes!

Ahmed: What has been your week to you?

Subramai: Yeah, it's been a pretty absorbing sort of a week. Reading-wise, it was pretty good so far.

Ahmed: So what did you read?

Subramani: So I just finished reading "A burning" by Megha Majumdar. When I started looking for a good, a sort of an absorbing Indian Novel, the internet rather Google threw up this name. It seemed very interesting when I read the blurb about a terrorist attack...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
literature
dh radio
The Lead

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

A pandemic of noises!

A pandemic of noises!

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

 