DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week- 'A Burning' by Megha Majumdar

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss our reads of the week that are "A Burning" by Megha Majumdar and the issue of representation of India in literature.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Read of the Week, where we open troves of artefact which is defined by the words and worlds they lock-in. Who knows this trove can be your read of the week. I'm Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani, my colleague. Hi, sir. Welcome to Read of the Week.

L Subramani: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.

Ahmed: Shall we open the trove?

Subramani: Yes!

Ahmed: What has been your week to you?

Subramai: Yeah, it's been a pretty absorbing sort of a week. Reading-wise, it was pretty good so far.

Ahmed: So what did you read?

Subramani: So I just finished reading "A burning" by Megha Majumdar. When I started looking for a good, a sort of an absorbing Indian Novel, the internet rather Google threw up this name. It seemed very interesting when I read the blurb about a terrorist attack...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.