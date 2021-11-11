DH Radio: Tinseltown back with a Deepavali bang

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio
The Indian film industry welcomed this Deepavali with excitement, debate, controversy and gloom. Several films across languages spurred interesting discussions, signalling the full-fledged resumption of the industry after a long battle with Covid-19.
Vivek Mysore from DH Radio takes you through all the talking points of last week and tells you what to watch where.
Listen in.
