100 review: Ramesh hits a century

Film: 100

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Ramesh Aravind

Cast: Ramesh Aravind, Purna, Rachitha Ram, Raju Thalikote, Prakash Belawadi, Shobaraj, Vishwa Karna

Rating: 4/5

Crime doesn't thrill, but a crime story does. Ramesh Aravind's '100', a masterfully crafted cyber crime drama, proves this. The seasoned artiste brings in his experience to craft a near-perfect suspense thriller. It's hard to find faults in the film as it shines in all departments.

The movie is about a cat and mouse game between a wise police officer and an intelligent computer engineer suffering from claustrophobia. He who uses cyber platforms for his agenda.

The film effectively uses the idea of flashback. Along with this, excellent narration makes '100' becomes an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Though you might predict the climax, it's tough to guess how it will shape up.

Guru Kashyap deserves special mention for his highly symbolic dialogues. The title and the protagonist's name (Vishnu) are relevant to the story. Comedy involving Shobharaj and Prakash Belawadi is entertaining. Ravi Basrur's background score suits well for elevation scenes.

Raju Thalikote's dialogue delivery is a let down. The film's only song doesn't shake the narrative too much. The protagonist's sacrifice of principles for a social cause appears unconvincing. Vishwa Karna's acting skill announces the birth of a 'smart villain' Sandalwood can bank on. Ramesh's performance expectedly makes an impact on us.