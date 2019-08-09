A maha boring jodi

Jabariya Jodi

Hindi (U/A)

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra

Director: Prashant Singh

Rating: *

Babli Yadav is, well, bubbly. So bubbly that she beats up her beau on live TV for rejecting her. Moments later, she announces that she wouldn’t mind marrying Bappi Lahiri provided he wears less bling than her on the wedding day.

So, that was the brief given to Parineeti Chopra by the director — be this loudmouthed Bihari live wire who has no qualms eloping once, twice or till she finds the best deal. She does that with midriff-baring aplomb and eye-popping hair highlights.

Her current object of interest is Sidharth Malhotra — a rich, lawless brat who arranges “forced marriages” of girls whose parents can’t afford a hefty dowry but have enough lakhs to hire goons like him.

Malhotra makes it clear at the outset that he isn’t interested in ‘bistar’ but only the ‘kursi’. Dad Javed Jaffrey is part-time politician, part-time womaniser, and the son is cocksure he carries his father’s legacy.

At the end of the day, Malhotra seems to be a mini Kabir Singh with altogether different issues, but is a mess of the same proportion.

That’s no deal-breaker for Ms Chopra because she only sees “emosun” in his confusion.

Way to go stone-age girl. But spare us the pain.