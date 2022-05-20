A middling take on tradition, and love after marriage

Honeymoon

Kannada web series/Voot

Writer: Nagabhushana

Cast: Nagabhushana and Sanjana Anand

‘Honeymoon’ is a six-episode Kannada web series revolving around the theme of an arranged marriage in which the husband has to confront his wife’s past.

Playing the lead characters are Nagabhushana as Praveen, the husband; and Sanjana Anand as Tejashwini, the wife.

Commencing as a rom-com, the movie soon deceives the audience in stretching a simple narrative to a band of six episodes. The script reveals sensible writing, with a few good laughs here and there. But it fails to bring anything new to the table.

An old-fashioned arranged marriage introduces us to Praveen and Tejashwini, and the actual story begins when the two set out on their honeymoon to Kerala.

In time, the nature of the two characters is revealed, and we learn of the differences between the two.

In spite of the relatable narrative that ‘Honeymoon’ offers, it does not labour on giving a strong message to the audience.

In fact, it does the opposite, it simply narrates a situation and how a couple would react in that situation. Perhaps this lesser than serious tone is what distinguishes this series as a hearty watch.

The major point that the series touches upon is the notion of emotional compatibility over a physical compatibility.

In this context, the journey becomes more important than the destination.

Similarly, the misadventures that Praveen and Tejashwini encounter enroute to Kerala and during their stay together creates situations where the two get to know each other better. The narrative offers a transformation of the characters, and this is something that the audience could relate to.

With a few clichéd scenes, the series still stands afresh for the performances of the lead actors and a few guest appearances.

Nagabhushana, in particular, steals the attention for his effortless dialogue delivery and comic antics.