A whacky ride and a treat for DC fans

The Suicide Squad

English

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is still running the show by getting the criminals to fight her missions. This time, many more — some new, some old — have joined the “suicide squad” on the mission to destroy a facility in the Latin American Island nation of Colto Maltese.

The island outing is a bloody saga. Close your eyes, children. Also, many people die, horribly. The superhero films from the DC or Marvel world have incorporated comedy in their narratives. It works when you show the protagonists as an "awkward ass”. 'Suicide Squad' too plays on that.

The scale of such movies is high and there have never been any complaints as they always have a wow factor. And the innovation in the graphics is good. For instance, Harley’s corridor fight moment and the drizzling festoons in the background are brilliantly shot.

Also, it’s a good thing that this time, the men and not the women, are put in the spotlight of being the “eye candies”. Seeing the Peacemaker (John Cena) in his tighty-whities will make many want a pace-maker.

The film powerfully conveys that people must know what the government representatives do. When we are still under the gloom of the pandemic and have issues around privacy, this is an apt message.

Overall, the film is whacky and enjoyable. More importantly, it is a treat for DC fans.