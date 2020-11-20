Act 1978 review: A gripping hostage drama that brings tears

Act 1978 (Kannada)

Cast: Yajna Shetty, Pramod Shetty, B Suresha, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Sanchari Vijay, Shruthi, Sudha Belawadi

Director: Mansore

Rating: 4/5

Pregnant woman Geetha turns a femme fatale with a bomb in her belly and gun in her hand and brings the government to its knees with demands that appear inane but are important to her.

Originally an idealist who does not want to pay a bribe, who has been running from pillar to post to get the compensation due for her, Geetha decides to take things into her own hands when the "system" does not help her get the dues. In her own words, "For today, this is the right way."

What could easily have become yet another sarcastic take on the system has been dealt with sensibly, without compromising on the core intention. The background scores and music are just what the riveting hostage drama needed.

A central theme in the movie is an act that governs the rules and regulations that dismiss corrupt officials, Karnataka Civil Services Act 1978. This law is misused by vested interests even at the cost of injustice to people all the time. The movie holds a mirror to it and questions the system without belittling anyone.

Even a news channel reporter, who bluffs through her teeth and peddles fake news, gets to tell her side of the story, though the consequences of her lies can be very damaging.

The movie starts with a philosophical song that features a montage of common folks in a way no other Kannada film has done so far, that comes to life with Satya Hegde's breathtaking cinematography. The web of corruption and apathy in government offices, farmer suicides, the plight of women, inefficient systems — all come together to give a powerful visual drama.

The story is the hero here, and of course, Yajna Shetty, who plays the protagonist, is another. Quirky dialogues and unique style of narration and visualisation that reduce the time needed for flashback are among the other winning points. Director Mansore has lived up to expectations.

Towards the end, the movie brings a tear or two if you can connect with the character of Geetha. The climax punctures the dreamy world of possibilities you might have started travelling in and brings you back to the real world. However, the movie is worth a watch, especially being the first movie that came out in the theatres after the Covid-19 gloom.