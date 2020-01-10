Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' releases on a solid note

Ajay Devgn's much-hyped Tanhaji, which arrived in theatres today (January 10, 2020), has opened to a good response at the domestic box office. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says that its net collections will be between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore.

"Tanhaji has the edge over Chhapaak as it is likely to appeal to mass as well as class audiences. Moreover, it is getting a wide release in Hindi and Marathi. Early trends suggest the collections will be between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore," he adds.

If this is indeed the case, the Om Raut-helmed biggie will either match or beat the opening day collections of Devgn's last release De De Pyaar De, which had raked in Rs 10 crore on day one. It will, however, not be able to outperform Total Dhamaal, which had earned around Rs 16 crore. That said and done, there is nothing surprising about this because the Indra Kumar-helmed movie had generated extra curiosity as it was the third instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise.

Tanhaji, touted to be a period-drama, revolves around the rise of the Maratha empire while highlighting Tanaji Malusare's bravery. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Neha Sharma and Marathi actor Devdatta Nage.

Coming back to Devgn, he is working on SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, featuring Southern stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film's cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Rome fame Ray Stevenson and actress Olivia Morris.

Devgn will also be seen in football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic, which is titled Maidaan.