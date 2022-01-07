Amruth Apartments review: This murder mystery has its moments

Amruth Apartments

Kannada (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Gururaj Kulkarni Nadagoud

Cast: Tarak Ponnappa, Balaji Manohar, Urvashi HV, Manasa Joshi

Rating: 2.5/5

‘Amruth Apartments’, by debutant Gururaj Kulkarni, begins with a song that shows the different faces of Bengaluru. The vibrant city is known for its cosmopolitan culture. The film attempts to blend this aspect with a suspense story but the result isn’t entirely convincing.

When the south meets the north, it’s not always a smooth sailing journey as seen in the case of Vasu (Tarak Ponnappa) and Sapna (Urvashi HV), who are on the verge of separation. Sapna, who married her Kannadiga husband against her parents’ wishes, wants to go back to her home in Kolkata. Vasu, who has just lost his job, is worried about his aging mother and ailing uncle.

Their troubled relationship is rattled further when they find a dead body in their bedroom one day. How will the duo come out of this problem? From being a relationship drama, the film transforms into a thriller.

The problem with ‘Amruth Apartments’ is that it holds itself back from its true potential. It’s relatable to see a couple struggling to reduce their EMI burden. But their arguments are marred by dialogues that don’t sound real.

The film fails to make a rational comment on the city’s migrants. It is content with showcasing one side of the coin as the daily wage workers and lower-income people from other states are shown in a bad light.You aren’t hooked on the seats because the director infuses comedy into the investigation process. Prominent supporting characters are mere caricatures.

Balaji Manohar, expectedly, is the best performer. The leads are sincere too despite the weak material at hand. The film’s most relatable message comes through their conversation on balancing work and personal life.

The murder mystery is tied up believably following a couple of meaty twists. If you forgive the limitations of an experienced team, ‘Amruth Apartments’ is a good one-time watch.