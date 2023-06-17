An underwhelming plot

Iravan Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Rams Ranga

Cast: Karthik Jayaram, Adhvithi Shetty, Avinash and Krishna Hebbale, Vivek Patil

Rating: 1.5/5

Touted to be a suspense thriller, debutant Rams Ranga’s ‘Iravan’ deals with three murders surrounding the medical mafia. Rathnakar (Krishna Hebbale), the owner of an orphanage, is elected as a legislator. Dr Sathyamurthy (Avinash), a cardiologist with a leading hospital has a son Vikram (Vivek Patil) and a daughter. Mithun Chakravarthy, known as MC (Karthik Jayaram) has built his own empire through illegal means.

MC eyes on the orphanage and uses the orphans for his agenda. He also pushes low quality drugs at various hospitals for money. He eliminates Rathnakar as the latter refuses to sell the orphanage. In the melee, he also murders Dr Sathyamurthy only to destroy evidence. Vikram’s son, who is abroad for higher studies, returns and exposes MC, the CEO of a corporate company, who the public believe as a philanthropist. A mechanic employed by MC is also killed during the process.

Rams Ranga’s maiden efforts fall flat in all departments as mistakes are glaring. It takes off on a promising note, but soon the plot becomes predictable. The flick reminds of a typical crime drama of the 1980s in terms of acting and narration. By the time the movie concludes, the audience may find it too boring as all qualities essential for a suspense thriller are missing.

There are many missing links. By and large many scenes defy logic and reasoning. Characters have not been developed properly. The director forces three songs, which test the patience of the audience.

Performances of all leading artistes are average. There is hardly anything to mention about overall music and lyrics. Editing and cinematography also fail to impress.

Iravan is a mythological character. He is Arjuna’s son in the epic Mahabharata, but he is little known. Iravan also means the one who defeats the sea. Only the filmmaker knows why the flick is named Iravan. Title of the flick and the plot contradict.