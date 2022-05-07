An uneven blend of comedy and supernatural

Avatara Purusha: Part 1

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Suni

Cast: Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, Sai Kumar, Sudharani

Rating: 2.5/5

Rama Joisa’s (Sai Kumar) sister (Sudharani) talks to her daughter Siri (Ashika Ranganath) about her nephew she lost in a fair leading to the severance of her bond with her brother. Siri plots to bring an actor into their home to make up for the lost son. She finds a person who fits her requirements.

What happens after this man, Karna (Sharan), enters the house, is the story of ‘Avatara Purusha: Part 1’. It’s a predictable plot. The narration, which spends too much time on comedy, meanders a lot, misleading the viewer.

However, the film introduces a surprise element in the end, making the viewer wait for part 2 with curiosity.

The comedy is not cringey but not very novel as well. It doesn’t add anything to the plot. The film’s songs are boring but the lyrics have a nice north Karnataka touch.

At a time when franchise films are becoming a trend, director Suni also hopes to be ambitious by releasing his film in two parts. The movie indulges in binaries and nostalgia of mythic tales that talk of a supernatural world.

‘Avatara Purhsha: Part 1’ is visually good but it lacks a soul. For instance, it starts off well before losing its sheen in the first-half. Srinagar Kitty’s entry gives the movie the much-needed pace in the second half. Despite this, we neither get to know the story or any of the characters fully as the makers want to keep the crux of the film for the second instalment.

By focusing on the age-old theme of black magic, the movie pushes you for a mindless indulgence of the unreal. But the comedy track doesn’t blend with the supernatural, making us feel that two scripts have been stitched together. If you enjoy supernatural stories, ‘Avatara Purusha’ will work for you.