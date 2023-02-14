Anant Nag, Diganth shine in touching tale

Thimmayya & Thimmayya

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Sanjay Sharma

Cast: Anant Nag, Diganth, Aindrita Ray, Shubra Aaiyappa, Prakash Thuminad, Rukmini Vijayakumar

Rating: 3.5/5

‘Thimmayya & Thimmayya’ by ad filmmaker Sanjay Sharma is a celebration of the legacy of coffee, family heritage, and relationships. Sharma proportionately blends and brews coffee and the nuances of relationships into a convincing story.

It narrates the story of a grandson Junior Thimmayya essayed by Diganth, and his grandfather Senior Thimmayya donned by Anant Nag. The affluent Senior and happy-go-lucky Junior have many things in common. For the Senior, his son is an escapist and someone who miserably failed in life.Junior treats his father as an opportunist, who ignored the well-being of his wife and son.

The Senior is back after spending three decades abroad, without any family constraints. This coincides with Junior’s attempts to sell the ancestral property and settle with his girlfriend Sowmya in Lisbon. The latter is tasked to take care of his grandfather for three months. The duo starts their journey hating each other, but soon discovers a deep love for each other.

A book by a writer reveals the sacrifices Junior’s father made to building an empire named ‘Bangalore Café’ in 1968, the most trusted coffee joint in Bengaluru, now abandoned.

Encouraged by Senior, Junior, who was planning to sell the property that housed the Bangalore Café, restarts the joint to renew its lost glory.

Personal tales of Senior, Junior, Sowmya, and Jyothsna (Aindrita Ray) are interwoven. Exits from relationships are ceremonious as they respect the decisions of others, despite emotional breakdowns.

Diganth and veteran Anant Nag effortlessly slip into their roles. Anup Seelin’s one-year effort to compose the film’s music is evident — the melodies complement the strong plot.

Well-written dialogues by Sanjay Sharma and H R Tejovrusha add value to the viewing experience. A predictable plot and length of the film are the negatives. Sharma should have cut the film down by 20 minutes.