'Annabelle Comes Home' movie review

Director: Gary Dauberman

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife

Score: 3/5

The Conjuring, released in 2013, was a smash hit for Warner Bros., what with it being powered by the masterful craft of James Wan and a solid script. The second one was a bit of a letdown, but it was passable. Annabelle Comes Home comes smack in the middle of those in terms of quality.

The story is: Ed and Lorraine Warren, for no lack of trouble, acquire and bring the Annabelle doll to their home. Everything is quiet till their daughter Judy's babysitter Mary Ellen brings her friend, Daniela home, and she opens up the case where Annabelle is kept, launching a house of horrors on the trio.

The story of Annabelle Comes Home is essentially the same as most modern horror films: A person who either does not fully understand or believe in a certain evil presence central to the film releases it or enters said evil's domain, letting themselves and any others with them become its plaything. By and large, Annabelle Comes Home follows the same pattern.

The only difference in this film is that the character in question, Daniela, is more of an unwitting participator driven by guilt. Her arc, so to speak, is the actual centre of the entire film as opposed to the doll itself, which is more of a gear to move things along.

The film's strong point is its horror. It might seem unusual to say that, given that the film is horror, but some recent films have been more of a bore-fest than a scream-fest. For that, the film deserves supreme credit. The scares are all well-spread, generally well-built, and give enough breathing room to not become tiresome. The characters' reactions feel organic and genuine, adding to the depth.

On the other hand, the film's obsession with keeping things dark, like literally dark, is a step in the wrong direction. While one could argue that the darkness was central to building atmosphere and the sense of dread, the film was hurt by being nearly perpetually dark. It feels generic and cheaply executed.

Apart from Daniela, Mary Ellen and Judy herself are also decently written and acted characters. Mckenna Grace and Madison Iseman leave little to desire, with Grace's "I'm scared but I know what we need to do" persona generally winning over Iseman's more "what is happening and who is doing it?" train of thought.

Overall, Annabelle Comes Home is a respectable entry in The Conjuring franchise. It puts both previous Annabelle entries to shame, though it's easier done than said for 'Annabelle' than 'Annabelle: Creation', and it doesn't leave a bad taste walking out. There is just a minor continuity issue though, for a prequel.