Atrangi Re review: A messy romantic drama

Atrangi Re

Online (Disney+Hotstar)

Direction: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar

Rating: 2/5

The biggest problem with 'Atrangi Re' is that it takes on a complex and highly sensitive subject without any insight or intense research. It is akin to doing brain surgery with a Swiss knife under candle light.

The result, as expected, is a butcher’s version of a botched-up operation.

The story revolves around a teenage rebel Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) of a matriarch family who is madly in love with her imaginary boyfriend. To put an end to her obsession, the girl is drugged and married off to a kidnapped groom (Vishnu, a medical student, played by Dhanush) who for some crazy reason, is forced to inhale nitrous oxide as a result of which he merrily laughs his way into a messy marriage.

Once in their senses, they decide to part ways with Rinku, wanting to go to her boyfriend Sajjad Khan (a circus magician played by Akshay Kumar) and Vishnu opting to marry his fiancée.

Do the unlikely couple go their respective ways, or the ‘romantic musical’ turns into a convoluted love triangle with a late twist? Watch the film to know the rest.

It is clear from the beginning that Rinku is a victim of emotional abuse (we are told that her parents died when she is still an adolescent), neglect (she is forlorn in an extended family dominated by her dictatorial grandmother) and, above all, mental health issues.

The plot, therefore, is intricate and intriguing right from the beginning and the writer and director needed to be tremendously tactful and thoughtful to pull it off.

But the writing clearly lacks finesse and is more flamboyant (particularly the scenes involving Akshay where he is literally on fire) when it needed to be clinical.

The intention, and even conviction to some extent, of director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma is admirable, but the execution is simplistic and at times even silly.

The pair, which gave the critically and commercially acclaimed 'Tanu Weds Manu' (2011) and its sequel (2015), this time are on thin ice, and instead of doing a balancing act they opt to do a ballet and predictably falls on their faces.

Where the refreshing storyline was flesh and blood of their first two films, here the plot is flimsy and the screenplay clumsy; and hence the end product messy, just like the director's previous venture 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In an attempt to explore a serious and sensitive issue like mental health, which is making headlines both on the front and back pages of all newspapers, Rai and Aanand fumble at every hurdle and, more often than not, make themselves look ridiculous.

Take the case of Dhanush who vows to go his way and marry his fiancée after coming to his senses, but inexplicably changes his mind and heart within a couple of scenes and becomes a protective husband.

Despite the terrible drawbacks, Dhanush makes an impact and underlines his proven credentials as a very highly rated nuanced actor.

More inexplicable and unfathomable are the scenes involving Akshay Kumar, who zooms in and out in an extended cameo which has shades of his role in OMG.

In one scene, he slides down the trunk of an elephant, so unlike Bahubali who spectacularly catapults to the top of the jumbo, and in another he is shown attempting to make the Taj Mahal disappear. Some can be justified as he is, after all, a magician in the film!

All said and done, two National award winners and super stars in their own rights cannot salvage the film.

On the other hand, newbie Sara in a very complex role shines in parts when she has to be fiery, but lacks control in scenes of high emotion.

Ashish Verma as Vishnu’s buddy makes the most of his limited screen space amid the three pivotal characters.

Technically, 'Atrangi Re' is a fine product for its captivating cinematography (Pankaj Kumar), high class production design (Nitin Zihani) and vibrant choreography (Vijay Ganguly). But it only enhances the film cosmetically.

Undoubtedly, the saving grace is A R Rahman’s lilting music and throbbing background score, particularly in the climax scenes. Elevating the mesmerising music further is Irshad Kamil’s soulful lyrics.

All the songs stand out and though one too many for a film of this genre, they are eminently watchable, Chaka Chak in particular (rendered feelingly by Shreya Ghosal) in which Sara gets to not only show her dancing skills but also her well-toned ab.

This film can be recommended for its music alone.