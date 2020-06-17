'Axone' movie review: This Sayani Gupta starrer fails to deliver the goods

Director: Nicholas Kharkongor

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Adil Hussain, Vinay Pathak and Lin Laishram

Rating: 2/5

The eagerly-awaited Axone, which released on Netflix a few days ago, is a mediocre attempt at storytelling that fails to hit the right notes despite having its heart in the right place. The film, starring Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots Please fame, is set in Delhi and revolves around what happens when some young folks from the Notheast decide to cook Akhuni (a popular dish) for a wedding.

The basic premise is interesting and touches upon the sensitive issue of racial discrimination, which is rarely discussed in the mainstream. The promising plot, however, fails to reach its potential due to the underwhelming execution. The screenplay lacks depth and ends up spreading itselt thin. The narrative also focuses more on 'telling' than 'showing', which makes Axone a superficial experience.

The characters come across as caricatures, which makes it difficult for a section of the audience to connect with them. This also dilutes the impact of the otherwise hard-hitting market sequence, ivolving a key character being slapped. Similarly, the scenes highligting the racist attitude of certain sections of society too would have worked better had the the writers given the characters a proper backstory.

That said and done, some of the emotional sequences between the friends have come out well and strike a chord with their realistic presentation. Moreover, Axone as an 'indie feel' at several points, which might help it click with niche a audience.

Coming to performances, Sayani puts her best foot forward and tries to do justice to her challenging role. Lin Laishram is sincere and handles some of the scenes with maturity. Dolly Ahluwalia is her usual self and elevates her character to new heights. Seasoned performers Adil Hussain and Vinay Pathak are under-ultised and get no scope to showcase their abilities. The supporting cast is decent.

The cinematography is upto the mark and does the fair job of capturing the sights and sounds of Delhi. Similarly, the background score ups the recall value of some of the softer scenes. The other technical aspects have been handled well.