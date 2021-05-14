Bhai back for Eid with routine gimmicks

Radhe

Hindi (Theatres & Zee Plex)

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani

Radhe, your bulky police bhai, strikes faster than lightning. But Rana, the mafioso, steals his thunder.

Together, Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda let loose mayhem that is panoramic in scale. We bet a drone is the only option to survey the swathes of corpses the two leave behind.

Aerial creatures are not spared either. At one point, a helicopter flies in from nowhere and our man barges in like a trapeze artist to ground it with some bad CGI.

But violence is no deterrent for Disha clothes-horse Patani to peddle her wares. Well, she plays a model — licence enough to shimmy her way through the sham. Between studios and gyms, our Barbie falls for the 'Most Wanted Bhai'. Alas, he is on a Swachh Bharat mission to ‘clean up’ Mumbai.

Radhe is the rogue in the police department — 97 encounters and 23 transfers in 10 years, we are told. Do numbers really matter for a 55-year-old who shows up every Eid to defy physics?

This time around, the damage is heavy, though. Mercifully, director Prabhu Deva has confined the monotony to two hours. A half of it goes into seeti-maar songs for the fan base. The other half is spent on the 'Salman swag' — from the deadpanning to the pelvic drill to the shedding-of-shirt ritual to save humankind.

A special thanks to Jackie Shroff, Salman's horny boss, who offers some distraction from the bodies piling up on earth and falling from the sky.

Somewhere along the way, scantily dressed Disha does a seductive dance to bed Salman. But the man, with eyes wide open, snores away. That sumzzz up Radhe.