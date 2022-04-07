'Cobalt Blue' review: Terrific relationship drama

Cobalt Blue

Hindi (Netflix)

Director: Sachin Kundalkar

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Anjali Sivaraman, Neelay Mehendale, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Rating: 3/5

After 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Badhaai Do', yet another terrific relationship drama on non-binary romance is out on Netflix.

The film has an unusual story. Cobalt Blue, the base primary colour, also stand for melancholy, loneliness and a range of emotions.

Neeley Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman have carried out their roles as lovelorn people who want different things from life and learn different things from the same man.

In an attempt to create an enigma, Pratik Babbar's character has been underwritten. He has limited screen presence and doesn't have enough time to make an impact. It is difficult for us to connect with this character.

Though the story starts off with resemblances to 'Call Me By Your Name', it takes its own shape and path.

The movie has heartwarming Hindi poetry catering to various shades of emotions. The entire movie is a slow, lyrical and heartbreaking journey blended with literature, poetry, music and art. Primary hues have been effectively used to bring out emotions.

The Brahmin family with Maharashtrian background, living in Kochi, with the intriguing Hindi-speaking guest, brings in ample opportunities to blend various cultures and background sounds. Apt music and efficient cinematography effectively bring out the film's dramatic elements.

There's a scene where three women ride a Bullet - it stays on in your mind as a perk from the movie, for the power, confidence and camaraderie it displays.

The movie has its flaws. The opportunist gay lecturer's character and his preachy dialogues make one wonder why it has been introduced. Same with the nun's character.

Some scenes could have been edited better. An otherwise well-made movie fizzles out towards the end, losing its grip.

Yet, 'Çobalt Blue' is for all those who love relationship dramas. No spoiler is a spoiler here. Watch this slow burn drama in on a lazy evening with ample time to mull about it later.