Cop drama holds mirror to society

Cop drama holds mirror to society

Barkha Kumari
Barkha Kumari,
  • Jul 22 2023, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 01:50 ist
Savinderpal Vicky and Barun Sobti

Kohrra

Hindi (Netflix)

Director: Randeep Jha

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti 

Rating: 4/5

When the investigation series on the murder of an NRI ahead of his wedding drew to a close, I sat blankly. Neither did I pump my fist for knowing the killer already nor did I mull over the loose ends. Then, like a slow burn, it hit me. ‘Kohrra’ means fog, and like the title, the story is a smokescreen.

It is less about the postmortem of a corpse, actually, two, but more about the postmortem of the Indian society. It is less a police procedural and more a commentary on generational control and repressed freedoms. It is in this realisation that ‘Kohrra’ revels.

The story unfolds in Punjab but we don’t see sarson ke khet, loud uncles and aunties, or drinks overflowing in weddings. This is small-town Punjab, dusty and mundane.

A young boy and girl are making out in a field of tall grass. Not too far, Paul, the NRI bridegroom, is lying dead. Enter sub-inspector Balbir Singh (Suvinder) and his buddy cop Jasjit Garundi (Barun). Investigation ensues. Vishal’s bestie and a British national, Liam, is missing. His fiance Veera and her ex-lover Saakar, an Instagram rapper, get entangled in the case and then, like a classic whodunnit, many more — Vishal’s cousin, a bus driver, a trucker and his helper, and a delivery boy who arranges drugs. The police duo faces ‘pressure from the top’ to resolve the case while staying off the powerful people.

Halfway in the six-episode series, the focus shifts on the personal lives of the cops and grieving families and it makes one patient. The NRI’s father and his brother are warring over a property. Nothing new there but it’s heartening to see cops vulnerable. Balbir wants her daughter to go back to her husband but she is pursuing another relationship. Jasjit may bash up rowdies but at home, he can’t speak up for his right to get married. His brother fears ‘the bride’ would usurp their land, and the sister-in-law ‘loves’ him.

In terms of performances, Suvinder, previously seen in ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Milestone’, delivers a breakout act. Barun’s transition from a suave, stiff, clean-shaven lover on TV to a moustache-sporting, enthu sidekick comes as a surprise. And how the ‘fog’ over the case clears away in Balbir’s mind is one compelling scene.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kohrra
Hindi
Netflix
Randeep Jha

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

 