Covid-19 theme of 'Cartoonu Habba'

Well-known cartoonist Satish Acharya has been hosting ‘Cartoonu Habba’ in Kundapura, Udupi district, since 2014. The festival brings to the coastal district the biggest names in cartooning and humour from across India.

This year, it will be held at Kalamandira, Kundapura, on December 12 and 13.

Satish says his objective is “to bring young people back to cartooning and inspire them to take interest in current affairs and express themselves through cartoons”.

The event has helped in identifying and grooming young cartoonists.

This year’s theme is Covid. “We will be exhibiting pandemic-related cartoons, felicitating local Covid warriors and releasing a book on Covid. There will be spot caricaturing for charity, cartoon and caricature contests, and workshops for students,” says Satish.

One of the segments, ‘Masterstrokes’, is an opportunity to interact with master cartoonists.

Legendary cartoonist E P Unny is taking part in the event this year.

“Last year we had Surendra, V G Narendra and Chandranath Acharya. In the earlier editions, we have had Gujjarappa, P Muhammad and Prakash Shetty,” he says.

Till 2019, the Cartoonu Habba was held for four days but this year’s edition has been shortened to two days. “We insist on everyone wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” he says.

Cartoonu Habba will be inaugurated by Covid warrior and actor Sonu Sood, who also launches Satish’s cartoon book on Covid-19.

All events will be live-streamed online. Follow Satish Acharya on Facebook, @cartoonistsatish on Instagram and SatishAcharyaCartoonist on YouTube.