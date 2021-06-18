Crime series with gripping performances

Lupin’s second part, with five episodes, is almost everything a fan could ask for. The mystery series with a good mix of crime and drama is based on the character Arsène Lupin created by Maurice Leblanc, which was featured in many stories.

Assane Diop (Omar Sy), son of Babakar Diop (Fargass Assandé), is on a mission to avenge his father’s death. He is deeply inspired by books on Arsène Lupin and sticks to Lupin’s principles — he doesn’t kill, but stealing and deceiving people are part of the game.

When Part 2 starts, things are tighter for Assane as he has to find his son Raoul (Etan Simon), who has been kidnapped. The gentleman thief is also being tracked down by Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), a cop who is a big fan of Lupin. The story moves with Assane scheming with his best friend and accomplice Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy).

How Assane is able to escape just by slapping on a fake moustache or changing a hairdo is impressive. Omar’s performance is praiseworthy. Supporting characters do justice to their roles.

‘Lupin’ is not violent and that is its strength. The show’s writing can sometimes seem frenetic. ‘Lupin’ touches subjects like racism without preaching. The background score, especially during tense situations, is captivating.

Will there be a Part 3? A page set up by Netflix says, “Assane is always one step ahead. Lupin will return for another part.”