Crumbles under its own weight

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Season 4 (English/Netflix)

Rating: 2.5/5

The previous season of the Formula One was one for the ages. A young, brash up-and-comer went against one of the all-time greats in a titanic tussle that went down to the final lap of the final race. It was flawed, angsty and so thrilling that even the most passive of fans ended up on their feet for the last minute-and-a-half of the race, screaming monosyllabic gibberish at the television as Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton for the title.

It ended an era of Mercedes domination, at least one half of it.

The drama was all there, to be honest. The race director’s controversial call and eventual sacking, a challenger for Mercedes and a season filled with high octane drama and crashes at break-neck speeds.

Over the first three seasons of ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’, Netflix had done an outstanding job with the documentary and made such an impact that the sport was making inroads into the United States. Such was the excitement that the fourth season come fast enough.

With a real-life script that can turn even great script writers a shade of green, the fourth season was a bit of a disappointment.

Perhaps there were too many things and the challenge of putting them into a cohesive and succinct series was too difficult. That said, it’s fair to say Verstappen’s decision to not be part of the series could not have come at a worse time.

The episodes jump back and forth through the timeline and sometimes, there are omissions and inaccuracies as well. Esteban Ocon winning the Hungarian GP is present but they missed out on the epic effort his team-mate Fernando Alonso put in to keep Hamilton behind him for 10 laps in an inferior car. It was a classic team effort and a performance of a virtuoso driver that had a direct impact on his team-mate’s winning result.

Fan favourite Kimi Raikkonnen’s retirement also gets no mention, strangely. There are other drivers and storylines that are brushed under the carpet.

That said, the series isn’t a complete disappointment. Yuki Tsunoda’s portion is handled well while the driver-situation at Haas is also a worthy watch.

The camera work, editing and sound all make for an immersive experience as expected.