Family Pack review: A comedy drama that defies logic

Film: Family Pack

Kannada (Amazon Prime Video)

Cast: Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu

Director: Arjun Kumar S

Rating: 3/5

Director Arjun Kumar S seems to have been inspired from the 2004 Bollywood film 'Gayab'. In his latest film 'Family Pack', he coats the comedy-drama genre with the supernatural. He makes a comment on the value of relationships, especially between parents and children.

In this process, however, he defies logic. The film is a disappointment for those looking for sensible humour and serious horror.

The movie deals with a medical student named Abhi (Likith Shetty) who has grown up without parents' love as they are divorced. If the father has a weakness for women the mother is somewhat loquacious.

He relocates to a haunted house as he can't handle them anymore. Ironically, his life gets a purpose when he decides to kill himself after his efforts to love a girl falls flat. He is saved by a ghost (Rangayana Raghu) and only Abhi can see him. The spirit helps him to overcome his confidence issues and that leads to various hilarious incidents.

'Family Pack' has shortcomings but the film's twist and turns are placed well. The eventful second half makes up for the snail-paced first half. The film could have worked towards being an endearing tale of human emotions.

The film feels incomplete in some places. Action scenes have been well choreographed but they don't enhance the plot. There is nothing extraordinary about the film's lone song and the background music by Gurukiran. The biggest relief is the absence of double entendres.

Rangayana Raghu shines as a ghost. Sihi Kahi Chandru's role is unconvincing. Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, and Achyuth Kumar do justice to their characters.