'Friends: The Reunion' web special review: A nostalgia cocktail that runs too long

A confession: I'm not a Friends superfan. I admit I was, however, a pretty dedicated follower from the '90s to the early 2000s. The series is one of those that moulded itself into a craze in no time and became a part of the zeitgeist that captured all of us in some way. Frequent conversations at parties and get-togethers revolved around analysing various characters and elements of the show. Anyone who's seen Friends usually has pretty strong opinions about it.

Let's get the elephant in the room out of the way. Friends is a deeply flawed series that does not get better with age. The issues are almost too many to count and are always played for easy laughs - there's ignored sexual assault, body-shaming, sexism, toxic masculinity, rampant homophobia as well as transphobia and almost zero diversity across 10 years' worth of characters. And speaking as someone who lived, worked and rented in New York City, the show's version of regular living is as removed from reality as Westeros.

This is the history lesson I didn’t know I needed. 🥺 Catch the entire story on Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/E8iZh9LVbI — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 27, 2021

That said, the matter at hand is a reunion special, which is an acknowledged exercise in self-congratulation. In that context, Friends: The Reunion is a pleasant enough diversion. It is, thankfully, not another series episode after 17 years. It's a kind-of unscripted streaming special and a nostalgia cocktail designed in every way to tug at the heartstrings.

It begins with the six lead actors making an entrance one by one to take in a rebuilt Friends set on the original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. Tears are shed and casual banter is exchanged to set up a clear tone for the reunion. This is a love-fest of a trip down memory lane and we're unapologetic about it.

The gang is all back - Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) are older, wiser and looking a little puffy around the edges. What follows are a set of vignettes that are meant to celebrate what people love about the series, which has been viewed and rewatched - about 100 billion times across all platforms. The segments include table reads, celebrity interviews, archive clips, a trivia game and casual chats with late-night host James Corden.

If you're a fan of behind-the-scenes reels and special features sections on Blu-rays, this reunion is a feast with no end.

The Ones That Worked

The parts of Reunion that simply click without much effort are the interviews with David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends creators and executive producers, and Kevin S. Bright, Friends executive producer and sometimes director. Their recollections are familiar but there are some fresh tidbits in there. The testimonials from die-hard fans across the globe are also wonderfully touching.

The chemistry and camaraderie among the principal cast still feel genuine after close to two decades.

The Ones That Fell Flat

Many of the guest stars feel wholly unnecessary. Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai come off as fluffy asides that should have been skipped. The fashion show segment is a little trite. At close to two hours, the special feels overlong and padded up to fill space. The editing could have been much tighter. Half an hour could easily have been removed from the piece and it would not have lost anything.

The Ones that Surprised Us

There's an on-set relationship revelation that is approached with surprising candour. It was fun to meet Janice and Gunther again. And there's a special rendition of 'Smelly Cat' from an artist that fans will relish.

If you enjoy Friends, this is obviously a must-watch. For the casual viewer, it may provide some insights into why this series has such a rabid fan following. Opportunities for conversations on serious issues do crop up here and there but they are quickly glossed over and discarded.

The emotions feel real and the adoration is truthful but the final result is merely fan service that goes on much longer than it should. And conversations steer clear of the plethora of weighty concerns raised about the show over the years. A fun outing with the gang definitely but also a huge missed opportunity.

Friends: The Reunion can be streamed exclusively on ZEE5 in India.