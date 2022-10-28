'Gandhada Gudi' docudrama review: A cathartic experience

Gandhada Gudi

Docudrama (Kannada/Theatres)

Director: Amoghavarsha

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Amoghavarsha

Score: 4/5 stars

Emotions run high in star-driven films. Movie halls turn festival venues as fans go all out to celebrate their heroes. Given this reality, Puneeth Rajkumar has managed something unthinkable. In his final project Gandhada Gudi, he offers his viewers a cathartic experience and inspires them to look within themselves.

Puneeth is easily the most affable star of Sandalwood. With his on-screen portrayal and off-screen activities, he has consciously worked towards enhancing this reputation. Staying true to his unconventional journey, Puneeth has made a brave decision with Gandhada Gudi, especially given how star actors hesitate to experiment. His untimely death last year has only made the wildlife docudrama a lot dearer to Kannadigas.

The actor's popular persona of an adventure-loving, and forever curious man shines bright in Gandhada Gudi. Journeying along with his director Amoghavarsha in Nagarahole, Netrani Island, Malenadu forest, BRT Tiger Reserve, Jog Falls, and Kaali river, he carries himself with his famous child-like smile and upbeat attitude.

The idea behind the project was to celebrate the famed biodiversity of Karnataka. So the docudrama carried the risk of being preachy. But there is a lot to savour in Gandhada Gudi. Amoghavarsha and his team cleverly make it an experience for people to cherish. Ajaneesh Loknath's score is majestic as we see the richness of each place. As and when the duo explores various cultures of the State, Ajaneesh's folk tunes add authenticity to the scenes.

There is enough drama in this 100-minute film. The trivia-filled conversations between Puneeth and Amoghavarsha are a delight and the duo comes across as really natural while discussing surviving in the wild. There is an attempt to highlight unsung heroes as Puneeth spends time with forest watchers and anti-poaching officers. There is the right amount of tension too. The tiger chasing the wild dog scene in Nagarahole, the elephant-capturing visuals, and the snake-rescuing episode keep you on the edge of your seat.

Gandhada Gudi is an escape into a different world as the stills are handsomely photographed and the visuals, especially the aerial ones, from Pratheek Shetty are incredible. It's great to see Puneeth, who never misses a chance to reveal his funny side, be in harmony with the natural world. He breaks the fourth wall to talk about the conservation of our wildlife, which seem like much-needed friendly reminders rather than plain addressing.

The docudrama offers cinematic high to people when Puneeth attempts to champion his father and thespian Dr Rajkumar's legacy. Apart from nostalgic references to the legendary actor's cult films that spoke of nature and wildlife like Gandhada Gudi (1973) and Ondu Muttina Kathe (1987), the duo also travels to Rajkumar's birthplace Gajanur and go through the forest in which he was kept captive by forest brigand Veerappan.

In the end, the actor leaves the scene with memorable suggestions. He encourages us to give a break from uncomplicated modern intrusions and strive to enjoy the therapeutic engagement with nature. Gandhada Gudi tells us to take a re-look at our life, which is driven at an accelerated pace and asks us to be with nature. It doesn't forget to remind us to be responsible for our land and its species.

It's incidental how the project began exactly a year before Puneeth passed away due to a cardiac arrest at 46. It's tragic and ironic how the actor, whose journey was cut short from touching greater glories, is seen innocently fearing for his life inside the wild. It's inevitable to walk out with a bitter-sweet feeling but among all tributes to the actor, Gandhada Gudi seems to be the best one.