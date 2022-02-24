Gilky review: An unsettling drama on love and loss

Gilky

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Sunil Kumar YK

Cast: Tarak Ponnappa, Chaitra Achar, Goutham Raj

Rating: 3/.5/5

A painting on the wall shows a man on a donkey playing flute. A girl is sitting and watching him. And a girl with cerebral palsy sitting inside a room, watches the painting whenever she is awake. The painting is her only emotional companion. What happens when an awkward, social misfit convict, who has just walked out of the jail, walks into her life?

'Gilky' is heavily inspired from the Korean movie 'Oasis' (2002). The plot, many scenes, dialogues and camera angles resemble the Lee Chang-dong directorial. The film is a bold attempt that dives deep into the lesser-explored area of the lives of the disabled. With an added track of another blind man, 'Gilky' offers more than 'Oasis' with its 'meta' feel.

The film explores the power of human touch with a non-consensual molestation scene, which is very unsettling to watch. It then shifts to a dreamy narrative where the protagonists start living in their own La La Land. Then it comes back to the brutal, and unkind real world. The only thing that remains with them is the memories of moments they create together even as everything begins to fall apart.

The movie has three protagonists. Shakti played by Tarak Ponnappa, Nancy played by Chaitra Achar and Shakespeare played by Goutham Raj. The trio takes the viewers on a journey of love and loss in the world of the socially isolated people.

Shakespeare's character speaks philosophical dialogues. It is about living beautifully, knowing that death lurks out there somewhere. Though there's an overload of nihilist philosophy in this track, the story does not get cynical. It explores the disgruntled soul that lives a loveless life, hiding behind the facade of nihilism, and sees life come full circle in a heartbreaking way.

There are many subtleties that may not seem important for a normal viewer. What is generally considered normal is a luxury for the disabled. Simple things such as being in an open space and being able to look at the sky, or sitting inside the bus and dreaming of being a normal person. The discrimination and isolation they face, the opportunism of other people around them, the tragedies that make them lose faith in life — 'Gilky' makes an honest attempt to reflect these realities in an authentic manner.

The visual symbolism is well-designed in the movie. The flute, representing sense, conscience and the finer side of human emotions, flies away from the protagonist when mindless lust takes him over. But then, it returns to him in their much-saner reunion where they start talking to each other. Shakespeare's boat, the donkey and alien characters have been used as symbolic images in a way that will stay for long in the mind.

This movie is meant for an emotional watcher and is experienced better on the big screen as there are some stunning sequences and good visual frames. Even in the most disconcerting scene that raises many questions, the visuals have not crossed the boundaries. Tarak Ponnappa communicates so much with his gaze, which is disconcerting and powerful. However, it is Chaitra Achar who takes all the limelight with her brilliant performance that unsettles the viewer.

On the negative side, some of the philosophical dialogues, and two songs felt forced, making me wonder who the makers were catering to. The protagonists are people with whom most of the able-bodied people will not be able to connect with easily, so what's the point of having songs that offer a commercial-movie feel?

The cinematic freedom taken in abundance has resulted in unconvincing plot points. But then, as told earlier, this movie is an emotional experience, and not logical.

The combination of sound and visuals works very well in all the important scenes. Some of the scenes play in the head long after the movie is over. 'Gilky' is an important movie that stays brutally honest and true to life, pushing those who are touched by the movie to think about it.