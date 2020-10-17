Ginny Weds Sunny review: A global conference of confused Punjabis

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix)

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam, Ayesha Raza Mishra

Rating: 2/5

Ginny (Yami) is in a complicated relationship with her ex. “Move on” is a no-no.

But Sunny (Vikrant) is constantly on the move — from one potential bride to another. None say yes, anyway.

The parents are more childish than their offspring. Marriage at any cost is the mantra, though nobody seems to be getting hitched anytime soon.

‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is the global conference of confused Punjabis. It ticks all the ‘Delhi’ boxes — the unmistakable beats, dhabas, the good-hearted bad boys and the bad-mannered good girls.

Feelings and food are served on a cliched platter. And the one who takes the cake is the girl’s mother (Ayesha Raza Mishra, bang on), who declares that Punjabis are left with just two options — “emotions and paneer”. Oh puttar!

The mummyji, however, does great as a professional matchmaker. Sorry, her high-spirited daughter doesn’t hire her services.

The boy-meets-girl drill begins on the Metro, shifts to autorickshaws and winds its way through Manali. In between, both halt at a gurdwara to fix some daddyji issues. Somewhere along the way, the pair also bumps into Mika Singh, who dusts off his ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’, which doesn’t cause a spark, let alone fire.

Still, Ginny Weds Sunny is easy on the eye solely because of its talented protagonists. It’s a pity Vikrant and Yami are given nothing to work on except a pretty wardrobe.

Finally, the manipulative (but well-meaning, mind you) parents and their ever-confused wards accomplish the big fat wedding, complete with some Manyavar marketing moments. Wish the elaborate spread had some meat too.