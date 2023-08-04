Glitzy, entertaining whodunnit

Medusa Deluxe

English (Mubi)

Director: Thomas Hardiman

Cast: Lilit Lesser, Luke Pasqualino, Clare Perkins, Kae Alexander, Heider Ali

Rating: 3/5

The debut feature of Thomas Hardiman, ‘Medusa Deluxe’, is an experimental single shot whodunnit set amidst the glitz and glamour of the hairstyling business. A stylist is ‘scalped to death’ at a hairdressing contest. The contestants and the models start looking for the killer who could be one of them.

The film begins with Cleve (Clare Perkins) in a spiteful rage, her fury representing the cut throat competition in the industry. She later goes on to prove that she is one of the best hairstylists in the business. But as the story delves deeper, each character looks caught in a delusional world.

Anchored by a fiercely led female cast, the characters are defined by radiant, intense personalities supporting the intriguing storyline. However, this whodunnit lacks suspense. The single continuous take makes it less captivating, and you yearn for a few cuts.

The film throws light on the grim underbelly of an industry that showcases beauty and talent. Shot in the evening, the scenes use bright flashy colours against dark backgrounds, bringing out the contrasts in the characters.

Medusa is a figure from ancient Greek mythology. Her beautiful hair is turned into a den of snakes. Hardiman uses the metaphor to show the vicious side of the glamour world.

‘Medusa Deluxe’ premiered at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2022, and was subsequently screened at other prestigious festivals. Despite all its flaws, it is entertaining and deserves a watch.