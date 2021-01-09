'Grand Army' web series review: An evocative teen drama

Grand Army (Netflix)

Cast: Amir Bageria, Maliq Johnson, Odessa A'Zion, Odley Jean, Amalia Yoo

Created by: Katie Cappiello

Rating: 4/5

Netflix series Grand Army juxtaposes the lives of many teenagers, each dealing with their own stark realities. This high school drama is not a hunky-dory tale like High School Musical but an evocative one that exposes subtle biases hidden in modernity.

The teens include the outgoing Joel Del Marco, Indian-American Sid (who's gay and in the closet), Leila Kwan Zimmer, the Asian girl who is adopted by a Jewish couple, and Dominique, who's determined to support her family.

A terrorist attack takes place near Grand Army High School but the real drama starts with the killing of George Floyd, which took over social media and news channels last year. It strongly captures aspects of bias, which point to consent, homosexuality and other issues that teenagers grapple with.

The experiment with cartoon imagery in dreams works flawlessly. The story elicits poignant feelings and may take some time to wear off after you complete the season. Viewer discretion is advised.