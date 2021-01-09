Grandy Army review: An evocative teen drama

Grand Army (Netflix)

Cast: Amir Bageria, Maliq Johnson, Odessa A'Zion, Odley Jean, Amalia Yoo

Created by: Katie Cappiello

Rating: 4/5

Netflix's series 'Grand Army' juxtaposes the lives of many teenagers, each dealing with their own stark realities. This high school drama is not a hunky-dory tale like 'High School Musical', but an evocative one that exposes subtle biases hidden in modernity.

The teens include the outgoing Joel Del Marco, Indian-American Sid (a closet gay), Leila Kwan Zimmer, the girl who has Asian features and is adopted by a Jewish couple, and Dominique, determined to support her family.

A terrorist attack takes place near Grand Army High School, but the real drama starts with the George Floyd assault case that took over social media and news channels a couple of months ago. It captures aspects of bias strongly, which points to consent, homosexuality, and other issues teenagers grapple with.

The experiment with cartoon imagery in dreams works flawlessly. The story elicits poignant feelings and may take some time to wear off. Viewer discretion is advised.