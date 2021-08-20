Heart-warming domestic story

Home

Malayalam (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Rojin Thomas

Cast: Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Manju Pillai, Johny Antony and Naslen Gafoor

Home is a sentimental drama that talks about regular yet simple things of life.

The story revolves around Oliver Twist (Indrans), a simpleton, who is father to two sons, Antony (Sreenath Bhasi) and Charles (Naslen Gafoor), and husband to Kuttiyamma (Manju Pillai). Antony is a director struggling to meet the deadline of his second film’s script.

Advised to complete the script at a peaceful place, he heads home. Oliver looks at different ways to bond with his son. Fascinated with the latest technology, he gets a smartphone, with hopes of spending time with Antony. As he tries to use his new gadget, Oliver unintentionally messes things up.

Technology plays the villain and things become difficult for Antony. How he handles the situation and how Oliver, a doting father earns respect from his children, makes the film heartwarming.

The film talks about dependence and obsession with mobile phones and how it is an addiction like substance abuse. It also in its subtle way, tries to normalise how seeking professional help from a psychologist or counsellor is not only for someone who is mentally unstable.

Home rests on Indrans’ shoulder and he does immense justice to the role. His simple smile and silence suit the character. Bhasi as a son who is too obsessed with his mobile phone and doesn’t care for his father’s feelings is convincing.

Naslen and Manju do a neat job as supporting characters. Johny Antony, in his role as Oliver’s friend, is amusing.

While the writing could have been a bit more tighter, Rojin Thomas' film is never less watchable. The film drives home some important messages, making it a feel-good watch.