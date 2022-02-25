Hieress drama not worth the hype

Hieress drama not worth the hype

Manjunath Muralidhar
Manjunath Muralidhar,
  • Feb 25 2022, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 23:31 ist
‘Inventing Anna’ is a stretched affair.

Inventing Anna

English (Netflix) 

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Cast: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed

Rating: 2.5/5

Netflix’s shows on con artists have been very impressive. The likes of ‘Tinder Swindler’, ‘Fyre Festival’ and ‘Money Heist’ kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Naturally ‘Inventing Anna’, a miniseries on Anna Delvey, carried high expectations.

The real story of a woman in her 20s, who pulled off a remarkable con pretending to be a German heiress and hustled her way into the inner circle of the New York’s elite to get them to finance her vision of Anna Delvey Foundation (ADF), is remarkable.

‘Inventing Anna’ has a different director-writer combination for every episode and the story is from the perspective of one of Anna’s victims in every episode. Unfortunately, the series fails to do justice to the juicy premise.

With each episode spanning a little over an hour, the plot becomes unnecessarily long. The show fails to convincingly show how Anna swindled her victims, who were not unintelligent by any means.

The episode jumps from one situation to another without proper closures. The non-linear storytelling makes the timeline confusing.

Julia Garner’s portrayal of Anna Delvey is commendable. Be it showing off a cocky nature or displaying vulnerability, she does a fine job.

Her accent, though, sounds odd. Anna Chlumsky, playing a pregnant reporter fighting to save her career, is brilliant. The soundtracks wonderfully complement the scenes. Watch it for the intrigue surrounding the show but keep your expectations in check.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netflix
Drama
Drama series
English series

What's Brewing

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 