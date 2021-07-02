Horror whodunit with no chills to speak of

Cold Case

Malayalam (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Tanu Balak

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan

Rating: 2.5/5

Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s horror-thriller is a forgettable affair.

A fisherman finds a skull in a lake and the police rush to the scene. The team is led by ACP Sathyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who with a few leads, goes on to identify the culprit.

Parallelly, Medha (Aditi Balan), journalist and single mother to a young daughter, moves into a new house with paranormal occurrences. She tries to find out more about the mysterious presence. These parallel threads do not meet till the end. So does ‘Cold Case’ scare you? Not at all. However, scenes like maggots in food can make you uneasy.

Prithviraj’s acting is fine but ‘Cold Case’ is not a wise choice. Aditi is convincing as a mother and inquisitive journalist. Suchitra Pillai as a clairvoyant impresses.

‘Cold Case’ is not a fast-paced whodunit. Watch it only if you have time to while away.