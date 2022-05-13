Introspective and enjoyable take on mobile phone obsession

Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy

Kannada (Theatres)

Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Meghana Raj, Achyuth Kumar

Director: Madhu Chandra

Rating: 3.5/5

Madhu Chandra’s ‘Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy’ (SMGD) raised curiosity even before its release by bagging honours at two international film festivals. It was touted to be the first Indian film to be produced by 80 parents and a maiden effort by Sandalwood on nomophobia (no mobile phone phobia, or the fear of being detached from mobile phone connectivity).

It deals with a set of middle-class parents and their two kids who suffer from nomophobia. The parents vow to get their children out of the problem. As the problems close in on the couple, they undergo rehabilitation and finally find a solution.

The narrative lifts soon after the film begins and keeps the audience entertained and engaged with regular turns and twists. The second half is infused with energy as there is a steady stream of new developments. Certain scenes yield the film’s truly poignant moment.

The film manages to convey its intended message, while the art of storytelling and filmmaking is engaging. Music and lyrics support well.

In a screenplay crowded with social concerns wrapped in the comedy genre, the writing at times displays a depth of understanding of nomophobia and its impact.

The filmmaker loses track towards the climax as the film becomes too much of a documentary. The director’s perplexity on suggesting a solution is evident. It is hard to accept that engaging in traditional games can address the problem of nomophobia.

Most characters are convincingly written as each one of them has a proper scope on screen. Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj, as a struggling couple, are pleasing. Meghana steals the show as she appears fabulous. Her spontaneity, expressions and everything lifts the flick.

It is a decent watch and a must for kids, parents and grandparents.