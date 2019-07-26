Judgementall Hai Kya - Quirky and bizarrely yours

Judgementall Hai Kya

Hindi (U/A)

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri

Director: Prakash Kovelamudi

Rating: 3/5

If lines could depict one's mind, Kangana Ranaut's would look like a Google map. Mishmash, criss-cross and throwing new results with every zoom.

Meet Bobby Batiwala Grewal, the quirky owner of a muddled mind. She isn’t "normal" but doesn't give two hoots either. A dubbing artiste by the day, Bobby dresses up like the B-grade heroines she voices for at night — so ‘Rowdy Rani’ today, the mistress of the haunted mansion the next.

She fantasizes about the male body, but dreads sexual intimacy. Which leaves her “boyfriend” (a delightfully caricaturish Hussain Dalal) joking about expired condoms. "Be like an aloo," Bobby retorts. The vegetable "goes with everything and is very adjusting".

Ever since a childhood tragedy, Bobby is being visited by a cockroach, which turns the leitmotif for her condition (acute psychosis). The insect can easily claim the third lead slot, considering its screen time.

Bobby would rather spend a month in an asylum than pay a fine for assaulting her touchy-feely boss. She is also into origami, making birds out of newspaper cuttings on acid attacks, domestic abuse and murders.

Judgementall Hai Kya is not an ordinary film. Nor does it appeal to the ordinary cinematic senses. The plot foxes you big time. Or is it its "unstable" heroine who claims to have spotted the killer days before people drop dead?

Either way, director Prakash Kovelamudi provides enough fodder for a dark whodunit. Judgementall Hai Kya never turns preachy even as the pendulum points to the "mad" who don't enjoy the benefit of doubt like "normal" humans.

But Ranaut jauntily carries on with 'Panauti', her pet cat.

Rajkummar Rao, as Bobby's tenant, is a picture of poise who beautifully contradicts Ranaut's eccentricities. He is her perfect foil, just what the doctor ordered. Together, they lift the movie even after it touches a few lows towards the climax, with a theatrical Ramayan spin in London.

Kangana Ranaut is stellar in a role which coincidentally serves as an allusion to her recent off-screen run-ins. Here, she claims her due from a world which has no space for the "mental".