Karan Johar’s melodrama makes a return

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Alia Bhat, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra

Rating: 2.5/5

As I finished watching ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, I was conflicted. Was I to criticise Karan Johar for his usual melodrama or allow myself to appreciate some of the better parts of the movie?

The star-studded movie has all the makings of a quintessential Karan Johar film— extravagant sets, scenic locations, exaggerated stereotypes, and a death in the family. What it doesn’t have is a gripping script. But don’t worry. The first 80-odd minutes are packed with jokes so terrible that they are bound to make you chuckle.

And one has to credit Ranveer Singh’s ‘toothi-phoothi’ English and natural charm for the hearty laughs. His loud personality and flamboyant style shine throughout, and his efforts yielded more fun than I had ever thought I would have at a Karan Johar movie as a grown-up.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ begins with the love story of Kanwal Lund (Dharmendra) and Jamini Chatterjee (Shabana Azmi), but soon the focus shifts towards their respective grandchildren Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt). The sloppy kisses, Alia’s forced calls of ‘baby’, and the attempt to recreate old-school romance amidst the snow-capped mountains are all sadly a testament to the lack of chemistry between the lead pair.

After the interval, the fun leaks out as the couple interchange homes in an attempt to familiarise themselves with their partner’s polar opposite families — Bhatt’s liberal and snobbish Bengali family and Singh’s orthodox Punjabi family, dispensing platitudinous life lessons along the way.

Johar’s attempt to move away from his toxic heroes leads him to deliver a lengthy preaching session disguised as family entertainment. No callbacks to his hits like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ or ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ can lift the second half.

However, the unlikely love story gets some brownie points for a brief kiss between Dharmendra and Azmi — an unpretentious onscreen act denied to actors of their generation.