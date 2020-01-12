Kriti to romance Salman in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Bollywood star Salman Khan, on Friday (January 12, 2920), announced he would be teaming up with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his next biggie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He also revealed that the Farhad Samji-directed flick is set to release on Eid next year and this created a fair amount of buzz among movie lovers. Now, here is some more big news for 'Bhai' fans.

According to Filmfare, Kriti Sanon in likely to romance Bollywood's 'Tiger' in the flick. Talks are, apparently, already underway and an announcement will most probably be made in the coming days.

If this is indeed the case, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Kriti's first collaboration with Salman and might help her add a new dimension to her career. The fresh pairing might also pique the curiosity helping the movie eventually open on a terrific note.

Coming back to Salman, he was last seen in the Prabhudeva-directed Dabangg 3, which emerged as a commercial success despite not living up to expectations. He will next be seen in Radhe, marking his second consecutive collaboration with the Wanted director.

On the other hand, Kriti was last seen in the period-drama Panipat, which sank without a trace. She will next be seen in Mimi, which features her in a new avatar. The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi and Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar.